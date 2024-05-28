Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Invests $206,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.96. 1,580,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,681. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $601.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.