Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Purchases 43 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $463.81 and a 200 day moving average of $446.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock valued at $812,239,407. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

