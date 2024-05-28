Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. HSBC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $4.45 on Tuesday, hitting $347.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,988. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 971.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.