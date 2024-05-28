Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after buying an additional 113,702 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,934. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

