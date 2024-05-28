Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,504,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,784,000 after buying an additional 123,693 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after buying an additional 834,016 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17,613.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

WBD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 14,949,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,789,748. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

