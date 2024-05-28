Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $10.88 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 71.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $15.68 on Tuesday, reaching $150.93. 4,411,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.87 and a 200 day moving average of $101.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,981,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,292,867.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,981,931 shares in the company, valued at $312,292,867.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,209 shares of company stock worth $20,951,971. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

