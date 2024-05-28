Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of DENTSPLY SIRONA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. 641,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,195. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on XRAY

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.