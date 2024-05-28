Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,236 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,906,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,324,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 484,150 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $6,930,000.

Shares of NOVA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,940. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $566.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

