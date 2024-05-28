Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Trading Down 1.4%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.75 and last traded at $86.76. 316,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,518,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.31.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,242.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.