Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Trading Down 2.6%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $193.25 and last traded at $193.32. Approximately 6,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 19,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESLT

Elbit Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.85.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Elbit Systems by 122.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.