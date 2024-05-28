Elevatus Welath Management Acquires 212 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Elevatus Welath Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.49. The company had a trading volume of 372,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,099. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $551.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $517.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

