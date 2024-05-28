Elevatus Welath Management Acquires New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000. Elevance Health accounts for 1.5% of Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after buying an additional 129,364 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $519.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $550.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

