Elevatus Welath Management Buys Shares of 934 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $261,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 70,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HD traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,805,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,384. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $325.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

