Elevatus Welath Management Purchases New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,000. Global Payments makes up about 2.1% of Elevatus Welath Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $101.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,097. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

View Our Latest Report on Global Payments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.