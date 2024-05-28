Elevatus Welath Management Purchases Shares of 87,490 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 87,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

