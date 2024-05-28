Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Journey Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.3% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 337.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $807.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $766.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $695.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $422.06 and a 52-week high of $820.60.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

