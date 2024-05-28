Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

SOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lowered Emeren Group from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOL

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of Emeren Group stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. Emeren Group has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Emeren Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Emeren Group by 74.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Emeren Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.