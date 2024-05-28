Empresas ICA (OTCMKTS:ICAYY) vs. Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Critical Survey

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) and Empresas ICA (OTCMKTS:ICAYY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Southland and Empresas ICA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Southland alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Empresas ICA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southland presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.22%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than Empresas ICA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.28% -14.31% -3.15% Empresas ICA N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Southland and Empresas ICA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.9% of Southland shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.0% of Southland shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Southland has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresas ICA has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southland and Empresas ICA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion 0.21 -$19.25 million ($0.32) -15.81 Empresas ICA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Empresas ICA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southland.

Summary

Southland beats Empresas ICA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southland

(Get Free Report)

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Empresas ICA

(Get Free Report)

Empresas ICA SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in providing construction and infrastructure services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil Construction, Industrial Construction, Airports, Concessions, and Corporate & Others. The Civil Construction segment involves in the infrastructure projects such as construction of roads, highways, transport facilities, bridges, dams, hydroelectric plants, prisons, tunnels, canals and airports, construction, development, and remodeling of office buildings, multi-family housing complexes, and shopping centers. The Industrial Construction segment comprises engineering, procurement, construction, design, and commissioning of large manufacturing facilities including power plants, chemical plants, petrochemical plants, fertilizer plants, pharmaceutical plants, steel mills, paper mills, drilling rigs plus automotive factories, and cement factories. The Airports segment focuses on the operations of 13 airports. The Concessions segment consists of construction, development, maintenance, and operation of long-term concessions of highways, tunnels, and water projects. The Corporate and Others segment includes real estate o

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.