Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $33.10 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DAVA. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Endava from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Endava has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Endava by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Endava by 5.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Endava by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 194.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

