Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

EPD stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

