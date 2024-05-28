Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 946,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,799,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.