EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Citigroup

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.09.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. EOG Resources has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.