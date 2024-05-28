Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) in the last few weeks:

5/16/2024 – Eos Energy Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Eos Energy Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $3.00 to $2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Eos Energy Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Eos Energy Enterprises had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 4,198,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,926. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $145.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises Inc alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.