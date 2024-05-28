Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) in the last few weeks:
- 5/16/2024 – Eos Energy Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2024 – Eos Energy Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $3.00 to $2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2024 – Eos Energy Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – Eos Energy Enterprises had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 4,198,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,926. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $145.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
