EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.78. 77,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,533. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,504,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in EPR Properties by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

