Equity Residential (EQR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) in the last few weeks:

5/14/2024 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Equity Residential had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

4/9/2024 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.89. 485,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,604. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $2,841,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 148.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 111,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

