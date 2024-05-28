Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Ventum Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$31.50. Ventum Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.92.

Shares of TSE ERO traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.97. The company had a trading volume of 223,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,433. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.27.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total value of C$35,865.52. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

