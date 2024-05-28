Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in May

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eskay Mining Stock Up 4.3 %

ESKYF stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,746. Eskay Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

