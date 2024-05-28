essensys (LON:ESYS) Shares Down 1.4%

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22). Approximately 143,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 181,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.23).

essensys Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £11.32 million, a PE ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.36.

About essensys

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

See Also

