Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Volume Hits $276.53 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $31.12 or 0.00045389 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.58 billion and approximately $276.53 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,569.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.25 or 0.00685803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00121277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00206904 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00054352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00091173 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,286,697 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

