ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2878 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.26.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Stock Up 0.1 %
AMUB stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Company Profile
