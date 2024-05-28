Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Update

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,242.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eureka Lithium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UREKF traded down 0.01 on Tuesday, hitting 0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,633. Eureka Lithium has a 1-year low of 0.03 and a 1-year high of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.11.

Get Eureka Lithium alerts:

Eureka Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.