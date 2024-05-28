Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Update

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,242.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eureka Lithium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UREKF traded down 0.01 on Tuesday, hitting 0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,633. Eureka Lithium has a 1-year low of 0.03 and a 1-year high of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.11.
Eureka Lithium Company Profile
