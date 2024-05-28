Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in May

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUMNF remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Euro Manganese has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.18.

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its flagship project comprises the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings to produce manganese products for applications in lithium-ion batteries located in the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

