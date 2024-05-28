Fei USD One Day Volume Reaches $34,075.22 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and $34,075.22 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011288 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,504.92 or 1.00010075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011654 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00111427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003777 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,417,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,158,550 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,417,217.01505581 with 16,158,549.63229352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97659538 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $70,637.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.