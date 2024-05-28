First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Up 1.1%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.94 and last traded at $123.70. Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.41.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
