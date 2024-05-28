First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Up 1.1%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.94 and last traded at $123.70. Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.41.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 40,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $453,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

