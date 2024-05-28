Flare Price Reaches $0.0274 on Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $5.79 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 40,810,028,160 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,806,073,464.447975 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0272616 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $10,706,018.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

