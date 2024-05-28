flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Trading Up 15.3%

flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. 27,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 43,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research lowered flyExclusive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

flyExclusive Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other flyExclusive news, Director Gregg Hymowitz bought 25,000 shares of flyExclusive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On flyExclusive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in flyExclusive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of flyExclusive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of flyExclusive in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

flyExclusive Company Profile

flyExclusive, Inc owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services.

Featured Articles

