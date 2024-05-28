Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,131,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $66,650,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 806,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after buying an additional 422,241 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.93. 753,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.30.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

