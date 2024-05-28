Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $17.02 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 358,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 0.6% of Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 926,461 shares during the period.

VTIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.16. 601,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,557. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

