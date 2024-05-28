Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $18.13 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 41,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,128,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $487.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,023,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,155. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $489.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

