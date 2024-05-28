Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $9.49 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Medtronic by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $82.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,420,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

