Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $11.70 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,704,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,356,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,897. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

