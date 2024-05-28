Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $54.22 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 773,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,218,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 63,511 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,919. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.