Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,005,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $110.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,632. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.