Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 213,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,102,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,691. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

