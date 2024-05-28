Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 96,757 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,368 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.