Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $7.38 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 152,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 658,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

