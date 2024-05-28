Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $13,876,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,792,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $987,345,000 after buying an additional 57,525 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,526,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,741,000 after purchasing an additional 566,737 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 43,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $270.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,204,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,477. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $495.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.49 and a 200-day moving average of $270.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

