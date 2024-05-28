Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $13.19 Million Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 244.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,342 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 7.2% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,095 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,634 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,198,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,946,000 after acquiring an additional 321,343 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,181,000.

DUHP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 792,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,586. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $31.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

