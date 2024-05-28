Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.59 Million Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,238 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up 3.0% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after buying an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. 24,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

