Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF makes up about 2.0% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XCEM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. 61,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,948. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

